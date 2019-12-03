JEREMY Corbyn has made clear he will tell Donald Trump face to face that US companies cannot play a role in running the NHS if their paths cross at a Buckingham Palace reception this evening.

The Labour leader’s remarks came as the US President insisted he had no intention of commenting on the General Election, saying he would "stay out" of the campaign because he did not want to "complicate it". However, he also stressed that he was a “fan of Brexit” and believed “Boris is very capable and he'll do good job".

Asked if he could work with Mr Corbyn as Prime Minister, Mr Trump replied: “I can work with anybody. I'm a very easy person to work with."

The Labour leader has placed at the heart of his election campaign concerns that a post-Brexit trade deal with the US if Boris Johnson stays in Downing St could see the NHS sold off and face spiralling drugs costs.

While the Tories have been nervous that any further backing of the Prime Minister or Brexit by Mr Trump could be damaging to their chances in the December 12 election, Labour has been provoking an intervention.

This could come to a head if Mr Corbyn and the President run into each other when they attend a Buckingham Palace reception for Nato leaders this evening. The Stop Trump Coalition is due to hold a protest outside.

The Labour leader explained that he would make his demands clear to Mr Trump when asked what his message would be if they did meet at the reception.

"That obviously we want a good relationship with the USA but the trade talks that have been undertaken by the Government have been done in secret and we do not accept any idea of US companies coming in to run our NHS or the idea of extending the patents of medicine that will increase the costs for our NHS," said Mr Corbyn.

On the campaign trail in Salisbury, Mr Johnson again brushed aside talk that he would be willing to sell off parts of the NHS to the Americans, saying he could "categorically rule out any part of the NHS will be on the table in any trade negotiations", adding this included pharmaceuticals.

"This is pure Loch Ness Monster, Bermuda Triangle stuff," declared the PM.

In an earlier speech alongside cleaning staff and students at London's School of Oriental and African Studies, Mr Corbyn said he was aware of the President's presence in the capital because he witnessed the motorcade pass his home in Islington.

"Donald Trump has arrived in Britain. I saw it because his convoy went past my house last night, so I know he's here," said the Labour leader.

He said visitors should be treated with "respect and politeness" but that he would "very gently, quite simply but extremely firmly" say to the President Labour would not put the NHS "up for sale".

This message, as is typical on the Labour campaign trail, was met with cheers.

Before the President touched down in Stansted Airport, Mr Corbyn wrote him a provocative letter, demanding he clarifies that the NHS is off the table in UK-US trade talks.

The Labour leader has used a leaked dossier detailing talks between officials on both sides of the Atlantic to use as evidence of a plot to sell off the NHS; something Mr Johnson has dismissed as "nonsense".

Mr Trump appeared to take the bait when speaking at the start of the Nato summit when he claimed he wanted "nothing to do with" the NHS, not even "if you handed it to us on a silver platter".

But Chuka Umunna for the Liberal Democrats was not convinced.

"Like Boris Johnson, Donald Trump is hardly known for his honesty. Voters will rightly take these comments with a lorry load of salt,” declared the party’s Foreign Affairs spokesman.

"Trump has repeatedly made clear in the past that everything including the NHS will be on the table in future negotiations.

"If Boris Johnson wins a majority he'll be so desperate for a trade deal with Donald Trump that he'll become his poodle. Johnson can't be trusted with our health service, our medicines or our food standards, all of which would be at risk after Brexit.”

Mr Umunna added: "Only the Liberal Democrats are fighting for the UK to remain in the EU, so we can stand up to Trump, protect the NHS and build a brighter future."