Nish Kumar has responded to critics after he was booed off stage after making a political joke at a charity event.

The BBC's Mash Report host was performing at the Lord's Taverners annual charity cricket lunch.

"You are the only audience in my entire 13-year history of performing that have actually thrown something at me," Kumar said, after a bread roll hit the stage.

Responding to the incident, the comic tweeted: "Someone from @BBCFrontRow just contacted me about doing an interview about the “politics of comedians doing corporates” because of what happened last night. Just to be clear, it was an unpaid charity. I had bread thrown at me doing an unpaid charity gig. What a life."

A man absolutely died on stage 🤦🏼‍♂️

Radio 1 DJ and Taverners' ambassador Greg James said the behaviour of some of the crowd was "appalling" with the Radio One host saying he was embarrassed.

Kumar took to the stage but was soon booed after joking about Brexit.

Speaking to the audience, he said: "I'm not going anywhere, absolutely not. I'm full Bercow-ing it," referring to the former House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

— Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) December 3, 2019

— Greg James (@gregjames) December 3, 2019

"I know you want me to do it but I'm not gonna leave. Absolutely not. Absolutely not."

Kumar was eventually joined by the host of the event, who escorted him off stage.

Speaking to The Guardian the comedian said: "I made what I considered to be some extremely mild jokes about Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees Mogg, Theresa May and the Brexit process for not going well."

He said the audience was more "easily offended" than he thought they might be.