Friends star Courteney Cox posed for a picture with an Edinburgh taxi driver after hitching a ride to the Usher Hall to take in a Snow Patrol gig.

Cabbie Fraser Ogilvie joked the actress, who portrayed Monica Geller in the comedy series, didn't leave a tip when she hopped in the taxi on Tuesday evening.

The 55-year-old was on her way to the capital venue to support boyfriend and guitarist Johnny McDaid as the band performed the latest date on their tour.

Posting on Twitter, Fraser wrote: "Just a friend in the taxi #naetip."

He later admitted he refused money for the taxi ride in exchange for the snap.