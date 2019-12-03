Scotland’s party leaders have clashed over the key issues of Brexit and independence in the first General Election TV debate north of the border.

Jackson Carlaw claimed Nicola Sturgeon and Jeremy Corbyn could “take over our country next week”, the SNP leader was adamant that Boris Johnson was “utterly unift” to be PM and “must be stopped”.

She said her party could play its part “in denying the Tories the majority they crave” at Westminster.

But Mr Carlaw claimed if the Tories are not the largest party in the Commons after December 12, Mr Corbyn could “sell out Scotland and cave into Nicola Sturgeon’s demand” for a second vote on independence in 2020.

“Next week the Union is on the ballot paper,” the Tory leader said.

“Lend the Scottish Conservatives your vote next week and I guarantee this one thing – we’ll stop Nicola Sturgeon’s divisive referendum.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said a vote for his party was a vote to stop both Brexit and independence, and “put an end to the constitutional division we have endured for almost a decade”.

Meanwhile, addressing the General Election, Labour’s Richard Leonard stressed it was only his party or the Tories would could form the next government.

“We’ve had a decade of cuts,” he argued.

“Labour can get to work next week to build an economy that works not just for the few at the top, but which works for the many.”