THEY are postcards from the past, featuring scenes of Scotland which have long vanished into memory and the mists of time.

But each of the remarkable series of films has been watched millions of times after being made freely available by the British Film Institute (BFI) to view over the internet.

The BFI has revealed a top-ten list of the most-watched Scottish films from its Britain on Film Archive, which comprises a vast range of documentaries, home movies, news footage, forgotten TV programmes and government films from throughout the last century.

READ MORE: The female detectives uncovering Scottish art's 'lost women'

None would be considered blockbusters or stars A-list actors and their music is far more peaceful than it is rousing, but they have found a ready audience at home and abroad despite seeming incredibly quaint to modern eyes.

Topping the bill is an educational documentary on the Granite City simply titled 'Aberdeen', which introduces viewers to the North East metropolis as it was when it was filmed in 1970.

Back then the city's oil boom was just beginning, and the documentary focusses more on its life as a port, its fishing industry, and as a holiday destination boasting long white beaches.

Narrated by the clipped tones of actor Douglas Kynoch, the colour film shows bustling streets filled with vintage cars, fishing boats at work in the harbour and marvels at its impressive architecture for the 'Cities of Scotland' series.

Aberdeen harbour

A familiar face crops up in number five on the list, with Sir Sean Connery narrating a short documentary about his home town Edinburgh, complete with a visit to his birthplace Fountainbridge, and the streets where he once worked as a milkman on a horse-drawn cart.

Online viewers have also sought out a film on the River Clyde, with an early travelogue which follows the watercourse from its source down through Glasgow to Greenock, Gourock and the Isle of Arran coming in at number 10.

READ MORE: Over 2m thank yous to the Scot who helped found the 'university of the air'​

Shot before World War II, but released after the conflict ended, the film features holidaymakers packing onto the Clyde steamers which once thronged the river, and captures a time when going 'doon the water' was many people's holiday experience.

Other titles in the top ten include a three-minute silent documentary of Glasgow's Jamaica Street from 1901, 'Motoring over Ben Nevis', a five-day drive over Scotland's highest mountain in a Model-T Ford from 1911, and 'Municipal Building's', a film from 1922 looking at Glasgow Corporation’s work rehousing a population bursting at the seams.

Britain on Film, which is funded by the National Lottery, is one of the largest and most complex archival projects ever undertaken by the BFI.

Since it launched in 2015, it has recorded more than 75 million online views and has made over 10,000 titles from 120 years’ worth of films available to the public for free, drawn from the BFI National Archive and regional and national archive partners from across the UK, including the Scottish Screen Archive.

Patrick Russell, Senior Curator of Non-Fiction at the BFI said: “Britain on Film has completely transformed the British public’s access to the archives preserving UK film and TV heritage. This simply would not have been possible without funding from The National Lottery.

Jamaica Street

“Over 10,000 films from the archives are now available for everyone in the UK to enjoy – an astonishing range of content, from Edwardian tram rides to wartime public information, from quirky animations to thoughtful documentaries, forgotten feature films to home movies.

READ MORE: Albums from Scots indie legends the Jazzateers and The Motorcycle Boy released after 30 years

"Britain on Film explores a vast range of themes and maps the whole of the UK. We live in the moving image age and today’s audiences and filmmakers have so much to be inspired by as they explore this rich treasure trove from the past”

Comedian and amateur film historian, Paul Merton, who has supported the project, said: “Britain on Film is an ambitious project that has made the rich unseen film history of the UK accessible to the whole nation.

“Whilst you or I may never have heard of them before and they will never trouble the weekly box office lists, the films have captured the imagination of the British public. They are incredible and are a wonderful way to get lost in our history and heritage for an hour, or even a day. I love it, and all thanks to those pink tickets at newsagents.”