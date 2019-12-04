THE former Liberal Democrat candidate for a key Scottish target seat has publicly backed the SNP.

Jean Davis, who ran for the Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency in 2017, said the SNP’s Ian Blackford is “the best option to stop Brexit”.

Mr Blackford is the SNP’s Westminster leader and toppling him is seen as a key priority for the LibDems.

The party's Craig Harrow hopes to win back the constituency, which was held by Charles Kennedy until 2015.

Ms Davis, who challenged Mr Blackford at the last general election, said she had parted company with the LibDems over the party’s position on a second independence referendum, among other reasons.

In an online blog, she said: “To Ian, I am lending you my vote on this occasion. It may be a one off but you are the best option to stop Brexit.

“Despite your manifesto it does not mean I support independence but I do think we need to have a further debate and referendum on independence especially if we do end up leaving the EU.

“To my ex party – you really need to remember your radical roots. It’s all a bit status quo at the moment!

“And why you chose an outsider when you had a good candidate resident in the constituency and a traditional Highland liberal to boot I am at a loss to understand!”

She added: “I am a federalist not a unionist or nationalist but for now stopping Brexit is most important and we can debate other issues later.

“I have to say though that the risk assessment re independence has changed given the possible exit from the EU and my support may be won. At least Scottish residents should be allowed the debate.”

Mr Blackford won Ross, Skye and Lochaber with a majority of 5,919 in 2017.

He said: "At this crucial election, only a vote for the SNP can beat the Tories, escape Brexit, and put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands - not Boris Johnson's.

"I am delighted former LibDem candidate Jean Davis is backing the SNP at this election - joining thousands of former Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters supporting the SNP on December 12 as the main challenger to the Tories, the strongest party of Remain, and the only party offering people in Scotland a choice over our future.

"The SNP is the main challenger in every Tory-held seat in Scotland, and only a vote for the SNP can deprive Boris Johnson of the majority he so desperately craves.

"I urge all those who have voted for other parties in the past to back the SNP at this election so we can protect Scotland's right to choose our own future."

A LibDem spokesman said: “Jean Davis left the Liberal Democrats after she lost her council seat some time ago.”