Two people have been killed after an attack at Pearl Harbour, authorities have said.
A US sailor shot three civilian Department of Defence employees at the base in Hawaii, with the third victim wounded.
The sailor then killed themselves, authorities added.
Rear Admiral Robert B. Chadwick, Commander, US Navy Region Hawaii, said: "I can confirm there were three shooting victims.
"We have confirmed that two are deceased, one is in stable condition in a local hospital.
"I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.