Two people have been killed after an attack at Pearl Harbour, authorities have said.

A US sailor shot three civilian Department of Defence employees at the base in Hawaii, with the third victim wounded.

HeraldScotland:

The sailor then killed themselves, authorities added.

Rear Admiral Robert B. Chadwick, Commander, US Navy Region Hawaii, said: "I can confirm there were three shooting victims.

"We have confirmed that two are deceased, one is in stable condition in a local hospital.

"I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

HeraldScotland: