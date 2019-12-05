A man has been charged with sending letters containing threats to kill to two Labour MPs.
Rakeem Malik, 52, who is also alleged to have sent malicious communications to the then prime minister Theresa May in September 2018, will appear in court next month.
West Midlands Police said Malik, of HMP Birmingham, was charged on Wednesday in connection with letters containing threats to kill sent to the then MPs for West Lancashire and Birmingham Yardley, Rosie Cooper and Jess Phillips, between May 2019 and November 2019.
Malik, who faces a total of four counts of threats to kill and two malicious communication offences, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on January 6 next year.
