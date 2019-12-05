A lawyer representing the Jewish Labour Movement has accused the party of not fully investigating all cases of anti-Semitism within it.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, James Libson, a partner at the Mishcon de Reya law firm, said he has prepared 70 sworn testimonies from Labour party staffers past and present as part of evidence submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.
Mr Libson, when asked if Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's assertion that every case of anti-Semitism had been dealt with was incorrect, said: "Very much so," adding: "There are many, many outstanding complaints, many examples of interference and many examples of double-standards in the way in which complaints are processed."
Asked if there was evidence that the Labour leader's office was "interfering" in the investigations process, Mr Libson said: "There has been interference and that interference has unfortunately become institutional.
"Institutional in the sense that people affiliated with the leader's office - and now in the actual unit that are investigating - and that at a more basic level, information is passing between the leader's office and investigating unit."
He added: "Passed by USB sticks, by WhatsApp groups, secret WhatsApp groups."
