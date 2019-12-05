A lawyer representing the Jewish Labour Movement has accused the party of not fully investigating all cases of anti-Semitism within it.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, James Libson, a partner at the Mishcon de Reya law firm, said he has prepared 70 sworn testimonies from Labour party staffers past and present as part of evidence submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.