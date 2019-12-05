Nuclear industry leaders are to call for a major programme of new power stations to hit ambitious emissions reduction targets.
The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) annual conference in London will highlight the need for a "proven, dependable" source of low-carbon electricity generation alongside growth in solar and wind power.
Industry leaders will argue that without this, the country risks embedding a major reliance on carbon-emitting gas-fired power stations "for generations to come".
Three out of four of 2,000 adults surveyed to coincide with the conference said they want the UK Government to take more action to reduce CO2 emissions.
Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA, said: "We have to grow the industry's contribution to a low-carbon economy.
"This is a proven, dependable technology with lower lifecycle CO2 emissions than solar power and the same as offshore wind. It is also an important economic engine for the UK, creating high quality direct and indirect employment for around 155,000 people.
"Right now nuclear provides 20% of all the UK's electricity, but all but one of our existing fleet will close over the next decade and power demand will only increase with a shift to electric heating and vehicles."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.