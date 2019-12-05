The chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority is stepping down.

Susan Deacon, a former Labour minister, said she believed Scotland's police governance was" fundamentally flawed".

Her departure comes after widespread suggestions - even from Police Scotland - that her board was not doing a good job at scrutinising the force.

But Ms Deacon, in a blistering resignation letter, suggested the current system could not be made to work.

Another watchdog, the chief inspector of constabulary, Gill Emery, this week told MSPs that police chiefs were "very keen to be scrutinised and wants to be held to account . . . there is a desire to be able to demonstrate publicly the efforts it is making".

READ MORE: Former MSP Susan Deacon becomes first woman to chair Institute of Directors in Scotland

Susan Deacon has resigned as Chair of the SPA. Statement will be on SPA website shortly: https://t.co/j4yuvNedck — The SPA (@ScotPolAuth) December 5, 2019

The SPA has released a statement saying Ms Deacon's resignation had been accepted Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

It said its vice-chair, David Crichton, would take acting control.

The body added: “The Members of the Authority wish to acknowledge the significant contribution that Susan Deacon has made as Chair of the SPA over the past two years.

READ MORE: Police oversight chief Susan Deacon blames predecessor for failings

"She took up the role at a period of considerable instability in the police service. That Police Scotland now has a strong, resilient leadership team in place is testimony to her contribution to the improvement of policing in that period.

“We believe that the system of governance and accountability for policing in Scotland that was envisaged by the founding legislation is a sound one and can work effectively.

"Members of the Authority are fully committed to taking forward the range of work required within the SPA and with other partners to do so.

“While we respect this personal decision of the Chair, our collective focus will be on working together with our dedicated staff team to build on recent progress, deliver the actions and improvements already identified, and redouble the SPA’s focus on the issues of greatest importance to policing and the public.”

In her letter to Mr Yousaf, she said: "I have, as you have frequently acknowledged, worked tirelessly to try and ensure that the SPA operates effectively, and that public confidence and trust in policing is maintained.

"I have also made every effort to attempt to make the existing statutory framework operate as I believe it was intended.

"In truth, however, I have increasingly become convinced that the governance and accountability arrangements for policing in Scotland are fundamentally flawed, in structure, culture and practice, and I conclude that there is little more I can do to make these arrangements work effectively.

"I would suggest that the Scottish Government thinks afresh about how the police service is scrutinised and held to account and how, or if, a better separation between politics and policing, and indeed between the police service and those who oversee it, can be achieved. I would be pleased to share my thoughts and reflections on these matters with you, and indeed with the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee, at any time."

READ MORE: Susan Deacon's resignation letter to Humza Yousaf as SPA chair stands down

Liam McArthur

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said: "Susan Deacon did the best she could with a broken system. Liberal Democrats have been telling the SNP Government since day one that it hardwired flaws into the national force. It botched the centralisation, causing chaos.

"The national force hasn't had stable leadership at any point in its six year existence. How many more chief constables and chairs does it need to quit to drive this fact home?

"Overstretched officers and staff deserve so much better, particularly since we found out that the job is making many of them unwell and only 3% believe the force really cared about them.

“Powers over policing should be shared, rather than hoarded on the desk of the Justice Secretary. An independent expert review of how policing structures are operating is essential to inject accountability, transparency and localism back into the system."