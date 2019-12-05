A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Glasgow 35 years ago.

Mary McLaughlin, 58, was last seen alive on September 26 1984, when she left a bar in the Hyndland area of the city after a night out.

READ MORE: Police Scotland watchdog Susan Deacon resigns

Mrs McLaughlin’s body was found six days later in her home on Laurel Street in the Partick area of the city.

Despite protracted inquiries at the time, no-one was arrested or charged.

READ MORE: Scottish teenagers charged over high school bomb hoaxes in five countries

Following a re-investigation into the case by Police Scotland, a 58-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.