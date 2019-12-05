A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Glasgow 35 years ago.
Mary McLaughlin, 58, was last seen alive on September 26 1984, when she left a bar in the Hyndland area of the city after a night out.
Mrs McLaughlin’s body was found six days later in her home on Laurel Street in the Partick area of the city.
Despite protracted inquiries at the time, no-one was arrested or charged.
Following a re-investigation into the case by Police Scotland, a 58-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.
