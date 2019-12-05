Celtic’s 1967 European Cup victory had a similar effect on social attitudes towards Scotland’s Irish-catholic diaspora as the achievements of Muhammad Ali did for the black population in the United States, according to a new study.

Research by the University of Stirling said “parallels could be drawn” between the Lisbon Lions’ 2-1 win over Internazionale in the Portuguese capital and the in-ring achievements of Ali in breaking down preconceived boundaries placed on “marginalised” Irish-catholics for economic, social and political progression.

The paper - published in international academic journal Soccer and Society - concluded the victory was “not merely the story of a great sporting accomplishment” but also a “landmark and iconic moment in the social and cultural history of a country (Scotland) and a people (Irish-Catholic diaspora) within that country”.

Authors Dr Joseph Bradley, senior lecturer at the institution’s faculty of health sciences and sport, and Dr John Kelly, of the University of Edinburgh, analysed published accounts of the match and conducted interviews with fans who attended the game in Lisbon.

They concluded the victory mirrored the effect on the Irish-catholic community in Scotland with the iconic sporting achievements of native aboriginal Cathy Freeman in athletics and the protest of athletes John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Mexico Olympics on their respective ethnicities.

Dr Bradley said: “In 1967, Celtic became the first club outside of Portugal, Spain and Italy to win the European Cup.”

“Although numerous football fans celebrated Celtic’s win in 1967 and people from non-Catholic and non-Irish backgrounds have long supported Celtic, the victory is totemic for the Catholic community of Irish immigrant descent in Scotland that has historically formed the core support of the club.”

“We reveal that soccer remains a central component of group memory connecting the past, present and future and suggest that Celtic’s win offered confidence and hope to a marginalised group within Scotland.”

As part of their research, the authors also found that up until the 1990s in Scotland, there was a widely-held perception that most catholics - particularly of Irish origin - could only progress so far in numerous parts of Scottish life.

Dr Kelly added the research also highlights the deeper social, cultural, ethnic, political and religious significance of the Lisbon Lions’ victory.

He said: “Our study suggests the significance of the win reveals intersections of ethnicity, religion, nationalism, and the politics of ‘sectarianism’ in Scotland.”

“During a period of discriminatory practices and attitudes towards Irish descended Catholics in Scotland, this iconic win for a Scottish based club born of Irish Catholics personified for this diaspora that - on one level, and at least for that moment in time - their day had arrived.”

“For Celtic and its supporters, 1967 has become a moment when the underdogs in Scottish society became the most successful underdogs on the field of play.”