US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Ms Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”
Ms Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.
She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”.
“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Ms Pelosi said.
At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Mr Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Trump was withholding aid to the country.
