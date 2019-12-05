The Prime Minister’s team has confirmed to ITV that Mr Johnson will not find time for an interview before the General Election.
He is the only leader of a major party to turn down the request from the channel’s Tonight programme, having also declined to be interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Neil.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson has 'ducked and dived' through election campaign
A spokesman for ITV said: “The ITV News team making the Boris Johnson Tonight film made the original bid for the Prime Minister when the election was called.
“They have contacted his press team on repeated occasions with times and dates offered to film an interview.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson apologises for 'any offence caused' over his infamous letterboxes and bank robbers remarks
“Boris Johnson’s team have today confirmed he will not be taking part.
“The programme will instead feature a profile of the Prime Minister using fresh interviews with other contributors and archive footage.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment