JO Swinson has talked up her chances of winning two key battlegrounds in Scotland – including toppling the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

The Liberal Democrat leader said she can "absolutely make gains" north of the Border as she launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, accusing him of "trying to be Britain's Donald Trump".

At a rally in Edinburgh marking the final week of the campaign, she told activists: "Boris Johnson says he is committed to our family of nations.

"But we all know that he’s never been much of a family man. Why else would he try to put a border down the Irish sea?"

Ms Swinson earlier urged voters to back the LibDems to stop the Tories gaining a majority on December 12.

She also set her sights firmly on North East Fife, the UK's most marginal constituency with an SNP majority of just two votes, and Ross, Skye and Lochaber, where Mr Blackford enjoys a majority of 5,919.

Visiting the Manor Grange Care Home in Edinburgh, she said: “We absolutely can still make gains here in Scotland, whether you look at places like North East Fife, which is of course the most marginal seat in the country. Last time round the SNP won that only two votes ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

"That’s going to be a fascinating contest, and we’ve got a wonderful candidate in Wendy Chamberlain.

“And then also places like Ross, Skye and Lochaber, a seat of course that was held for so many years by Charles Kennedy.

"Liberal Democrats are obviously key challengers in Ross, Skye and Lochaber, again against the SNP.

"These are the contests that we're having, and therefore the issue of independence and our place in the UK is at the heart of this campaign, and we are, as Liberal Democrats, the only party standing up for Scotland's place in the UK and also our place in the EU."

A LibDem source said the party hoped to win Mr Blackford's seat by taking votes away from the Scottish Tories. They said one in two Tory supporters could tactically vote LibDem.

Ms Swinson said the LibDems could deny Mr Johnson a majority.

She said: "There's many seats where we are in contention and can win from the Conservatives at this election, and so much will depend on these final few days and what people in those constituencies do."

The Liberal Democrat leader addressed a rally of around 120 activists at The Hub, a venue at the top of Edinburgh's Royal Mile, on Thursday evening.

She attacked Mr Johnson from the stage, and later took part in a fairground-style game in which she hurled bean bags at soft toys depicting the Prime Minister and US President.

She said: "We have in Boris Johnson someone who is absolutely walking in step with Donald Trump.

"He is trying to be Britain's Donald Trump – whether that's the lack of respect he shows to women, to people from ethnic or religious minorities, whether that's his casual disregard for the truth. And it is simply not good enough. our country deserves better than Britain's Trump."

She later referenced the history of the suffragettes, and urged activists to "channel" their example.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon kicked off an SNP campaign bus tour in South Queensferry, where she said tactical voting could be key to stopping Mr Johnson getting a majority.

She said: "In this election people are thinking very carefully, I think there will be potentially more tactical voting than we've seen in previous general elections and in Scotland if you want to vote tactically to stop the Tories, then the way to do that is to vote SNP. We're the challenger in all the Tory-held seats."

The First Minister also denied there is a wider problem of anti-Semitism within the SNP after a member resigned from the party over her social media content.

Denise Findlay left the party after being challenged about a spate of posts, which included calling Israel a "Nazi state".

Ms Findlay was on the conduct committee expected to investigate Neale Hanvey, the former SNP candidate contesting the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency who was suspended last week for alleged anti-Semitism.

Asked about anti-Semitism within her party, Ms Sturgeon said: "I don't think there is a wider problem but as I think we've demonstrated over the past week with a candidate and obviously now, in this case, we won't tolerate anti-Semitism in the SNP.

"I think that's the appropriate response, when things come to light in terms of people's past comments then we take action where that is appropriate and will continue to do so."

She added: "We've signed up to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism and - as we did with the candidate in Kirkcaldy last week - if there are concerns raised about people's comments or views we also consult with the Jewish representatives here in Scotland to take their advice and their views on whether or not something was anti-Semitic."

Mr Hanvey remains on the ballot paper, but the SNP has withdrawn all support.