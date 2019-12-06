The UK’s contribution to tackling climate change is being undermined by expanding oil and gas production, according to a report from campaigners.

In a list of the 10 countries with the biggest plans for increased extraction of fossil fuels, the UK is ranked eighth, which the Global Gas and Oil Network (GGON), a coalition of environmental charities, said completely undermines any claims the nation is a leader in the fight against climate change.

The research analyses planned oil and gas expansion across more than 65,000 fields worldwide and concludes that, if it goes ahead, global temperatures will rise well above the target of 1.5C that was agreed in the Paris Agreement.

It notes that companies are set to invest an additional $1.4 trillion (£1.09tn) in new extraction projects over the next five years, the majority in shale and offshore oil and gas.

The report claims carbon emissions from fields and mines operating currently would already push the world beyond 1.5 degrees of warming and make it impossible to meet international commitments under the Paris Agreement – even if coal use was phased out overnight and emissions from cement production drastically reduced.

But every major international oil company has sanctioned new oil or gas projects, or both, which are not compliant with the goals set in Paris.

Between them they would “lock in” carbon emissions until at least 2050.

GGON says it has focused on expansion projects within the next five years to emphasise the urgent need to plot a different way ahead.

It is calling for a planned wind-down of fossil fuel extraction, ensuring plans can be put in place to create a transition to other forms of energy and industries that are socially just and economically sound.

High income countries should be “first movers” in this process, it says, while investors should stop financing projects that undermine climate goals.

The UK’s plans place it ahead of countries such as Nigeria and Brazil, the report says, with plans to open up undeveloped and “undiscovered” fields representing more than 14.3 billion barrels of oil and gas.

The network is supported by Global Witness and 14 other organisations. Stuart McWilliam, of Global Witness, said: “These new statistics frankly make a mockery of claims that the UK is a leader in the fight against climate change. Successive UK Governments have not only ignored the role of oil and gas, but ensured we are expanding its production.

“This is simply not compatible with the Paris climate goals to avoid irreversible climate breakdown.

“A year from now whoever wins the General Election will hold the presidency of the UN’s vital Conference of the Parties climate summit. If the UK is really to lead the world in the battle against climate change, the next Government will need to abandon these expansion plans and instead announce the start of a planned phase-out of fossil fuels.

“We are facing a climate emergency – our planet and our country can’t afford more dither and delay, otherwise the battle to save the planet could be lost.”

Worldwide, over the next five years, the oil and gas sector has plans to invest $1.4tn in new fields and methods of extraction.

Critics say this would lock companies and countries on a path that will guarantee 148 gigatonnes of cumulative carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of building 1,200 new coal-fired power stations.

America and Canada are responsible for 85 per cent of the potential expansion in production, followed by Argentina, Chile, Norway, Australia, Mexico and the UK. Tzeporah Berman, international campaign director at US-based charity Stand.Earth, said: “If your house is on fire, you don’t add more fuel. “No one is saying turn off the taps overnight. We still use oil and gas today, but we must act now to stop the planned expansion by the oil and gas industry that could lock us into an unsafe climate.”

Global Witness is calling on the UK Government to phase out all subsidies and tax breaks for oil and gas expansion, legislate to ensure extraction is compatible with the 1.5 degree limit to warming agreed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and to stop issuing licences for new oil and gas exploration.

It also wants to see the repeal of measures in the UK’s 2015 Infrastructure Act, which calls on governments to “maximise economic recovery” of oil and gas, effectively binding successive administrations to ensure as much oil and gas as possible is extracted.