Flooding has closed the West Highland line.

The lifeline railway has been shut north of Crianlarich, authorities announced this morning.

Services to Oban are unaffected. But passengers have been warned they will get a replacement bus service to Fort William.

UPDATE: We'll have a bus (operated by Coast to Coast) at Bridge of Orchy at 0907 for customers heading south.



There'll be another at Crianlarich for 1021 (Carrs of Loch Lomond) for anyone travelling towards Fort William & Mallaig. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 6, 2019

The latest closures come after devastating flooding and landslides this summer.