Flooding has closed the West Highland line.
The lifeline railway has been shut north of Crianlarich, authorities announced this morning.
Services to Oban are unaffected. But passengers have been warned they will get a replacement bus service to Fort William.
UPDATE: We'll have a bus (operated by Coast to Coast) at Bridge of Orchy at 0907 for customers heading south.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 6, 2019
There'll be another at Crianlarich for 1021 (Carrs of Loch Lomond) for anyone travelling towards Fort William & Mallaig. ^Angus
The latest closures come after devastating flooding and landslides this summer.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.