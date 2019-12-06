Ten victims of a Scottish rollercoaster crash will share £1.5m in compensation.

The children and adults had sued Lanarkshire amusement park M&Ds for physical and psychiatric injuries.

Five gondolas on a now closed ride called Tsumami fell 30 feet to the ground after derailing at 40mph.

M&Ds has already paid a £65,000 fine after admitting health and safety breaches.

Scottish compensation payments tend to be low. There are no details of who the claimants are or how the payout is distributed.

David Nellaney, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Glasgow, led the legal actions against M&Ds.

In a statement, he said: “Firstly, I’d like to recognise the bravery shown by all our clients - some of whom are children whose lives have been permanently and irreversibly affected.

“As is now known, the accident would not have happened had the Tsunami rollercoaster been properly inspected and maintained by M&Ds Theme Park.

“The failure to do so has had a dramatic and lasting impact on the victims and their families.

“These victims had their lives changed through no fault of their own and while no amount of compensation can undo their pain, it may at least contribute to improving their future.”