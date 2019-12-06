Two people have been found dead at a property in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the scene in Rickarton near Stonehaven at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Officers have launched an investigation.

READ MORE: London Bridge hero named as convicted killer friend of victim

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance in Rickarton near Stonehaven after receiving a report about the deaths of two adults.

“Police were informed at about 1.30pm on Thursday and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”