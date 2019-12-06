Donald Trump has warned Nato allies against allowing the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a role in building their 5G systems, saying it represented a “security risk”.

The UK Government has deferred a decision on whether to give Huawei a role in the network until after the General Election on December 12.

Speaking at the Nato leaders’ meeting, the US president said: “I do think it is a security risk, a security danger.

“I spoke to Italy, they look like they are not going to go forward with that. We spoke to other countries and they are not going to go forward.

“Everybody I have spoken to is not going forward, but how many countries can I speak to? Am I going to call up and speak to the whole world?

“We are building it, we have started, but we are not using Huawei.”

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders had committed to ensuring the security of their telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G, and would use only “secure and resilient systems”.