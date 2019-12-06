Passengers have been warned to expect disruption at Kirkwall Airport as bomb disposal experts continue work to safely remove an unexploded Second World War torpedo from Scapa Flow.

Explosives specialists set up an exclusion zone after the discovery of unexploded ordnance (UXO) near the wreckage of HMS Royal Oak on Monday afternoon.

Disposal teams are set to carry out a controlled explosion of the device, understood to be a German torpedo, on Friday, but the operation means it is likely airspace will be closed for a period while the process is carried out.

The Royal Oak was attacked by a German submarine in 1939, leaving more than 800 people dead.

Dive teams discovered the ordnance while carrying out an underwater survey of the area before a 500-metre exclusion zone was established.