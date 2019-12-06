It is the one question guaranteed to unite even the most bitterly divided candidates.

Which constituency is Scotland's bonniest?

Now every politician will tell you the place where they are standing is the loveliest of them all. 

But this year's winter election has generated wonderful pictures and videos from candidates, their canvasers and the journalists sent to cover them. 

So we can all judge the beauty of constituences for ourselves.

Today we are offering the chance for readers to vote for which part of the country makes your hearts sing.

Let's look at some of the images generated on social media during #ge19!

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine 

Imcumbent Andrew Bowie is fighting an SNP insurgency in the North East seat, which stretches from the Grampians to Stonehaven.

Mr Bowie made a St Andrew's Day video pitch overlooking stunning Dunnottar Castle. Voters could be forgiven for not hearing what he had to see because if the views.

His opponent Fergus Mutch was lauding the constituency's natural beauty earlier in the campaign.

Mr Bowie, meantime, spotted bonny Fettercairn.

Like many candidates, Mr Mutch likes posting pictures of jolly campaigners having fun arguing for what they believe in. But check out frosty Aberdeenshire too!

Glasgow South

It is not just the big landscapes of rural Scotland that are generating lovely election pictures. Here is Stewart McDonald, the SNP incumbent in Glasgow South, on a village - yes, village - in his constituency.

Argyll and Bute

Mr McDonald's opponent, former Labour leader Johann Lamont, is just as big a fan of the constituency - and has posted pictures to prove it. But she has also shared pictures of Tiree, in Argyll, surely one of the big contenders for Scotland's bonniest seat?

The SNP's Brendan O'Hara is defending the constituency but, like so many candidates, has been so stunned by scenery in winter light that he has stopped to take pictures.

Mr O'Hara also captured this image of Mull earlier in the campaign.

Glasgow East

This constituency has made the headlines over the years but its Tory candidate wanted to make sure it did not miss out in the bonniest seat competition.

Glasgow Central

Beauty can be indoors too. The SNP's Alison Thewliss has been dutifully recording the tiles in central Glasgow's stunning stairwells. Ms Thewliss almost tweets more about tiles than politics. Check it out!

Ross, Skye and Lochaber

It may not have many tiles but it certainly has some landscapes. Ross, Skye and Lochaber has got to be in the running as Britain's bonniest constituency, never mind Scotland's? But judge for yourselves! Here is Kate Forbes, who represents much of the constituency in Holyrood.

Ms Forbes' Westminster counterparts has been tweeting pictures too.

Tory MSP Edward Mountain has been out campaigning in the constituency, Scotland's biggest. Here is one of his pictures:

And here is another:

Journalists are also seeing the sights in Lochaber. Here is a stunning image from BBC correspondent Douglas Fraser:

Stirling

It might get overlooked by some of its bigger neighbours but Stirling has some lovely views. Here is Guardian reporter Libby Brooks on the campaign trail:

SNP challenger Alyn Smith decided to remove his "selfie face" from this picture of the Wallace monument.

But candidates have to be in some pictures!

Stirling Castle is not a bad backdrop for incumbent Stephen Kerr of the Conservatives:

North East Fife

Stephen Gethins is defending Scotland's slimmest minority but he still has time to boast about his scenic constituency.

Even TV interviews have been making Scotland look good in the general election.

Mr Gethins' challenger was unveiled by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie in a snap which underlines how bonny the Fife coast can be:

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

It might be one of Britain's smallest constituencies. But the Western Isles has some of the nation's best vistas. Here Angus MacNeil, its SNP candidate (and incumbent) in Stornoway:

Mr MacNeil has photographed some unusual campaigning challenges, such as traffic jams:

And ferries:

Now there are plenty of other stunning constituencies. Have you got lovely campaign pictures to share? Send them to us!

Meanwhile, you can vote for your favourite constituency here - or some of them.