It is the one question guaranteed to unite even the most bitterly divided candidates.
Which constituency is Scotland's bonniest?
Now every politician will tell you the place where they are standing is the loveliest of them all.
But this year's winter election has generated wonderful pictures and videos from candidates, their canvasers and the journalists sent to cover them.
So we can all judge the beauty of constituences for ourselves.
Today we are offering the chance for readers to vote for which part of the country makes your hearts sing.
Let's look at some of the images generated on social media during #ge19!
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Imcumbent Andrew Bowie is fighting an SNP insurgency in the North East seat, which stretches from the Grampians to Stonehaven.
Mr Bowie made a St Andrew's Day video pitch overlooking stunning Dunnottar Castle. Voters could be forgiven for not hearing what he had to see because if the views.
A very Happy St Andrew's Day from West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine @castledunnottar #Stonehaven #StAndrewsDay 🏴🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Wtj1KNYK8K— Andrew Bowie (@AndrewBowie4WAK) November 30, 2019
His opponent Fergus Mutch was lauding the constituency's natural beauty earlier in the campaign.
❄️ Winter election campaign— Fergus Mutch (@Fergoodness) November 4, 2019
☔️ Piddling rain
🌊 Feugh in spate
🍂 Bonniest constituency in Scotland pic.twitter.com/0aJx676uqI
Mr Bowie, meantime, spotted bonny Fettercairn.
Beautiful day to be on the doors in Fettercairn @ScotTories #WestAberdeenshireandKincardine #VoteConservative #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/ia5EMmpIqB— Andrew Bowie (@AndrewBowie4WAK) December 3, 2019
Like many candidates, Mr Mutch likes posting pictures of jolly campaigners having fun arguing for what they believe in. But check out frosty Aberdeenshire too!
Fantastic weekend campaigning across West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. What a team! 💪🏼 #VoteSNP #VoteFergusMutch pic.twitter.com/xIN0RwZOFb— Fergus Mutch (@Fergoodness) December 1, 2019
Glasgow South
It is not just the big landscapes of rural Scotland that are generating lovely election pictures. Here is Stewart McDonald, the SNP incumbent in Glasgow South, on a village - yes, village - in his constituency.
That’s easy. Here’s some snaps from Carmunnock in Glasgow South - often forgotten as our city’s last remaining village pic.twitter.com/HfQaZtmEnx— Stewart McDonald (@StewartMcDonald) December 4, 2019
Argyll and Bute
Mr McDonald's opponent, former Labour leader Johann Lamont, is just as big a fan of the constituency - and has posted pictures to prove it. But she has also shared pictures of Tiree, in Argyll, surely one of the big contenders for Scotland's bonniest seat?
In case you were wondering where the most beautiful place in the world is. Ballevullin beach on Tiree. 💕 pic.twitter.com/YpnYO1cKAm— Johann Lamont MSP (@JohannLamont) September 29, 2019
The SNP's Brendan O'Hara is defending the constituency but, like so many candidates, has been so stunned by scenery in winter light that he has stopped to take pictures.
Beautiful sunrise over Ben Cruachan as seen from Mull as I for wait the ferry at Craignure this morning. Thanks to @MullSNP and @theSNP activists for your support and hard work. #VoteSNP #ActiveSNP #GE19 pic.twitter.com/efBogFqHJ9— Brendan O'Hara (@BrendanOHaraSNP) November 29, 2019
Mr O'Hara also captured this image of Mull earlier in the campaign.
What a stunngly beautiful day to be out and about campaigning on the Isle of Mull with @MullSNP and other @theSNP activists. Hard to believe that this is view of Ben More from Pennyghael on the last week in November. #voteSNP #ActiveSNP #GE19 pic.twitter.com/Wk623Lsrcq— Brendan O'Hara (@BrendanOHaraSNP) November 28, 2019
Glasgow East
This constituency has made the headlines over the years but its Tory candidate wanted to make sure it did not miss out in the bonniest seat competition.
Beautiful scenes out campaigning today, this from @CllrPCharles's ward in Baillieston.— Cllr Thomas Kerr 🏴🇬🇧 (@CllrTKerr) November 30, 2019
Glasgow East really is beautiful ❤😍 #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/XVZG8zwotA
Glasgow Central
Beauty can be indoors too. The SNP's Alison Thewliss has been dutifully recording the tiles in central Glasgow's stunning stairwells. Ms Thewliss almost tweets more about tiles than politics. Check it out!
Today's @TnmntTiles, and a bonus window. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qCMDeUSZc9— Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) November 19, 2019
Ross, Skye and Lochaber
It may not have many tiles but it certainly has some landscapes. Ross, Skye and Lochaber has got to be in the running as Britain's bonniest constituency, never mind Scotland's? But judge for yourselves! Here is Kate Forbes, who represents much of the constituency in Holyrood.
I promise its November...#blueskies pic.twitter.com/qjLWY2aRje— Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) November 30, 2019
And here she is again:
November 30, 2019
And again:
November 30, 2019
And yet again:
November 30, 2019
And - please don't accuse us of bias - again:
Sky ablaze on the road north to Fort William this afternoon. The sun is setting and it’s just gone 3:30pm! pic.twitter.com/yXcw4jlOls— Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) November 29, 2019
Ms Forbes' Westminster counterparts has been tweeting pictures too.
Quite a backdrop for door knocking #GE2019 #VoteSNP pic.twitter.com/3F8plaBIMj— Ian Blackford (@IBlackfordSNP) November 30, 2019
And here:
Constituency aesthetics challenge: Can anyone top the beauty of Lochaber? pic.twitter.com/yJEp58fVbk— Ian Blackford (@IBlackfordSNP) November 29, 2019
Tory MSP Edward Mountain has been out campaigning in the constituency, Scotland's biggest. Here is one of his pictures:
A moment to enjoy the view on the way home from Ullapool. A good day on the doorsteps promoting Gavin Berkenheger. 230 mile round trip across the region! pic.twitter.com/oohoX3Mgj4— Edward Mountain MSP (@1edmountain) November 17, 2018
And here is another:
Snow on the tops of the Cairngorms today. Let’s hope for a good skiing season! pic.twitter.com/2wuecOZP2r— Edward Mountain MSP (@1edmountain) October 21, 2019
Journalists are also seeing the sights in Lochaber. Here is a stunning image from BBC correspondent Douglas Fraser:
As you’ll see in the report, this chap takes a fierce revenge on tourists who take his picture without payment: pic.twitter.com/58HQYMsgHM— Douglas Fraser✒️🗒🎥🎙📉💷 (@BBCDouglasF) November 25, 2019
Stirling
It might get overlooked by some of its bigger neighbours but Stirling has some lovely views. Here is Guardian reporter Libby Brooks on the campaign trail:
A wee break from the #GE19 campaign trail to watch Loch Venachar do its thing... pic.twitter.com/u7JT4gdgpw— Libby Brooks (@libby_brooks) November 14, 2019
SNP challenger Alyn Smith decided to remove his "selfie face" from this picture of the Wallace monument.
Here’s a better angle, also without my massive selfie face! 😀 pic.twitter.com/bMjybePwEP— Alyn Smith for Stirling 🏴🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@AlynSmith) November 20, 2019
But candidates have to be in some pictures!
Onto Fintry for some meetings and chats, what a beautiful constituency Stirling is 🏔 ❄️ 🏴🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/IS9qSpHlwR— Alyn Smith for Stirling 🏴🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@AlynSmith) November 19, 2019
Stirling Castle is not a bad backdrop for incumbent Stephen Kerr of the Conservatives:
Veterans of our HM Armed Forces & their families have been done a disservice for decades, with vexatious legal attacks on NI veterans & a lack of support for people who have served.— Stephen Kerr for Stirling (@KerrForStirling) November 25, 2019
Yesterday, in a #Stirling rally with ex-forces I pledged to stand up for veterans across the UK. pic.twitter.com/HSYSYGhWMs
North East Fife
Stephen Gethins is defending Scotland's slimmest minority but he still has time to boast about his scenic constituency.
St Monans during last night’s canvassing pic.twitter.com/NQukN4plE3— Stephen Gethins (@StephenGethins) December 4, 2019
Even TV interviews have been making Scotland look good in the general election.
Tune into @BBCNewsnight to see this beautiful backdrop. It is a chilly night for an outside broadcast but St Andrews is looking lovely pic.twitter.com/KcPCevjb1A— Stephen Gethins (@StephenGethins) November 25, 2019
Mr Gethins' challenger was unveiled by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie in a snap which underlines how bonny the Fife coast can be:
Former police officer Wendy Chamberlain has been chosen by the Liberal Democrats to win North East Fife back from the SNP. It’s the most marginal seat in the country - there’s only two votes in it! Help Wendy win here: https://t.co/Gb6feEJOJk pic.twitter.com/wWjZft9N6e— Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) June 23, 2018
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
It might be one of Britain's smallest constituencies. But the Western Isles has some of the nation's best vistas. Here Angus MacNeil, its SNP candidate (and incumbent) in Stornoway:
Latha Naomh Anndrais ann án Steornabhagh - sunny Stornoway 🏴👍 pic.twitter.com/HT4hVw4cjT— Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 30, 2019
Mr MacNeil has photographed some unusual campaigning challenges, such as traffic jams:
Wee traffic jam today :) pic.twitter.com/vzUnNlRArC— Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 22, 2019
And ferries:
On the campaign trail .. over the Sound of Harris (again) with @CalMacFerries #GE19 pic.twitter.com/g0kScwT3HI— Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 26, 2019
Now there are plenty of other stunning constituencies. Have you got lovely campaign pictures to share? Send them to us!
Meanwhile, you can vote for your favourite constituency here - or some of them.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment