It is the one question guaranteed to unite even the most bitterly divided candidates.

Which constituency is Scotland's bonniest?

Now every politician will tell you the place where they are standing is the loveliest of them all.

But this year's winter election has generated wonderful pictures and videos from candidates, their canvasers and the journalists sent to cover them.

So we can all judge the beauty of constituences for ourselves.

Today we are offering the chance for readers to vote for which part of the country makes your hearts sing.

Let's look at some of the images generated on social media during #ge19!

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Imcumbent Andrew Bowie is fighting an SNP insurgency in the North East seat, which stretches from the Grampians to Stonehaven.

Mr Bowie made a St Andrew's Day video pitch overlooking stunning Dunnottar Castle. Voters could be forgiven for not hearing what he had to see because if the views.

His opponent Fergus Mutch was lauding the constituency's natural beauty earlier in the campaign.

❄️ Winter election campaign

☔️ Piddling rain

🌊 Feugh in spate

🍂 Bonniest constituency in Scotland pic.twitter.com/0aJx676uqI — Fergus Mutch (@Fergoodness) November 4, 2019

Mr Bowie, meantime, spotted bonny Fettercairn.

Like many candidates, Mr Mutch likes posting pictures of jolly campaigners having fun arguing for what they believe in. But check out frosty Aberdeenshire too!

Fantastic weekend campaigning across West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. What a team! 💪🏼 #VoteSNP #VoteFergusMutch pic.twitter.com/xIN0RwZOFb — Fergus Mutch (@Fergoodness) December 1, 2019

Glasgow South

It is not just the big landscapes of rural Scotland that are generating lovely election pictures. Here is Stewart McDonald, the SNP incumbent in Glasgow South, on a village - yes, village - in his constituency.

That’s easy. Here’s some snaps from Carmunnock in Glasgow South - often forgotten as our city’s last remaining village pic.twitter.com/HfQaZtmEnx — Stewart McDonald (@StewartMcDonald) December 4, 2019

Argyll and Bute

Mr McDonald's opponent, former Labour leader Johann Lamont, is just as big a fan of the constituency - and has posted pictures to prove it. But she has also shared pictures of Tiree, in Argyll, surely one of the big contenders for Scotland's bonniest seat?

In case you were wondering where the most beautiful place in the world is. Ballevullin beach on Tiree. 💕 pic.twitter.com/YpnYO1cKAm — Johann Lamont MSP (@JohannLamont) September 29, 2019

The SNP's Brendan O'Hara is defending the constituency but, like so many candidates, has been so stunned by scenery in winter light that he has stopped to take pictures.

Beautiful sunrise over Ben Cruachan as seen from Mull as I for wait the ferry at Craignure this morning. Thanks to @MullSNP and @theSNP activists for your support and hard work. #VoteSNP #ActiveSNP #GE19 pic.twitter.com/efBogFqHJ9 — Brendan O'Hara (@BrendanOHaraSNP) November 29, 2019

Mr O'Hara also captured this image of Mull earlier in the campaign.

What a stunngly beautiful day to be out and about campaigning on the Isle of Mull with @MullSNP and other @theSNP activists. Hard to believe that this is view of Ben More from Pennyghael on the last week in November. #voteSNP #ActiveSNP #GE19 pic.twitter.com/Wk623Lsrcq — Brendan O'Hara (@BrendanOHaraSNP) November 28, 2019

Glasgow East

This constituency has made the headlines over the years but its Tory candidate wanted to make sure it did not miss out in the bonniest seat competition.

Beautiful scenes out campaigning today, this from @CllrPCharles's ward in Baillieston.



Glasgow East really is beautiful ❤😍 #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/XVZG8zwotA — Cllr Thomas Kerr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@CllrTKerr) November 30, 2019

Glasgow Central

Beauty can be indoors too. The SNP's Alison Thewliss has been dutifully recording the tiles in central Glasgow's stunning stairwells. Ms Thewliss almost tweets more about tiles than politics. Check it out!

Ross, Skye and Lochaber

It may not have many tiles but it certainly has some landscapes. Ross, Skye and Lochaber has got to be in the running as Britain's bonniest constituency, never mind Scotland's? But judge for yourselves! Here is Kate Forbes, who represents much of the constituency in Holyrood.

And here she is again:

And again:

And yet again:

And - please don't accuse us of bias - again:

Sky ablaze on the road north to Fort William this afternoon. The sun is setting and it’s just gone 3:30pm! pic.twitter.com/yXcw4jlOls — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) November 29, 2019

Ms Forbes' Westminster counterparts has been tweeting pictures too.

And here:

Constituency aesthetics challenge: Can anyone top the beauty of Lochaber? pic.twitter.com/yJEp58fVbk — Ian Blackford (@IBlackfordSNP) November 29, 2019

Tory MSP Edward Mountain has been out campaigning in the constituency, Scotland's biggest. Here is one of his pictures:

A moment to enjoy the view on the way home from Ullapool. A good day on the doorsteps promoting Gavin Berkenheger. 230 mile round trip across the region! pic.twitter.com/oohoX3Mgj4 — Edward Mountain MSP (@1edmountain) November 17, 2018

And here is another:

Snow on the tops of the Cairngorms today. Let’s hope for a good skiing season! pic.twitter.com/2wuecOZP2r — Edward Mountain MSP (@1edmountain) October 21, 2019

Journalists are also seeing the sights in Lochaber. Here is a stunning image from BBC correspondent Douglas Fraser:

As you’ll see in the report, this chap takes a fierce revenge on tourists who take his picture without payment: pic.twitter.com/58HQYMsgHM — Douglas Fraser✒️🗒🎥🎙📉💷 (@BBCDouglasF) November 25, 2019

Stirling

It might get overlooked by some of its bigger neighbours but Stirling has some lovely views. Here is Guardian reporter Libby Brooks on the campaign trail:

A wee break from the #GE19 campaign trail to watch Loch Venachar do its thing... pic.twitter.com/u7JT4gdgpw — Libby Brooks (@libby_brooks) November 14, 2019

SNP challenger Alyn Smith decided to remove his "selfie face" from this picture of the Wallace monument.

Here’s a better angle, also without my massive selfie face! 😀 pic.twitter.com/bMjybePwEP — Alyn Smith for Stirling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AlynSmith) November 20, 2019

But candidates have to be in some pictures!

Onto Fintry for some meetings and chats, what a beautiful constituency Stirling is 🏔 ❄️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/IS9qSpHlwR — Alyn Smith for Stirling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@AlynSmith) November 19, 2019

Stirling Castle is not a bad backdrop for incumbent Stephen Kerr of the Conservatives:

Veterans of our HM Armed Forces & their families have been done a disservice for decades, with vexatious legal attacks on NI veterans & a lack of support for people who have served.



Yesterday, in a #Stirling rally with ex-forces I pledged to stand up for veterans across the UK. pic.twitter.com/HSYSYGhWMs — Stephen Kerr for Stirling (@KerrForStirling) November 25, 2019

North East Fife

Stephen Gethins is defending Scotland's slimmest minority but he still has time to boast about his scenic constituency.

St Monans during last night’s canvassing pic.twitter.com/NQukN4plE3 — Stephen Gethins (@StephenGethins) December 4, 2019

Even TV interviews have been making Scotland look good in the general election.

Tune into ⁦⁦@BBCNewsnight⁩ to see this beautiful backdrop. It is a chilly night for an outside broadcast but St Andrews is looking lovely pic.twitter.com/KcPCevjb1A — Stephen Gethins (@StephenGethins) November 25, 2019

Mr Gethins' challenger was unveiled by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie in a snap which underlines how bonny the Fife coast can be:

Former police officer Wendy Chamberlain has been chosen by the Liberal Democrats to win North East Fife back from the SNP. It’s the most marginal seat in the country - there’s only two votes in it! Help Wendy win here: https://t.co/Gb6feEJOJk pic.twitter.com/wWjZft9N6e — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) June 23, 2018

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

It might be one of Britain's smallest constituencies. But the Western Isles has some of the nation's best vistas. Here Angus MacNeil, its SNP candidate (and incumbent) in Stornoway:

Latha Naomh Anndrais ann án Steornabhagh - sunny Stornoway 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👍 pic.twitter.com/HT4hVw4cjT — Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 30, 2019

Mr MacNeil has photographed some unusual campaigning challenges, such as traffic jams:

Wee traffic jam today :) pic.twitter.com/vzUnNlRArC — Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 22, 2019

And ferries:

On the campaign trail .. over the Sound of Harris (again) with @CalMacFerries #GE19 pic.twitter.com/g0kScwT3HI — Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) November 26, 2019

Now there are plenty of other stunning constituencies. Have you got lovely campaign pictures to share? Send them to us!

Meanwhile, you can vote for your favourite constituency here - or some of them.