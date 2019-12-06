JOHN Major is urging people to vote against the Conservative candidate in three constituencies and, instead, endorse three Independent ones, former Tories who were thrown out of his party after rebelling against Boris Johnson on Brexit.

In an extraordinary intervention, the former Prime Minister said he would vote for ex-ministers David Gauke, Dominic Grieve and Anne Milton - all of whom lost the party whip earlier this year - if he lived in their constituencies.

This evening, Sir John will tell a London rally, held to demand a second EU referendum: "Let me make one thing absolutely clear: none of them has left the Conservative Party, the Conservative Party has left them.

"Without such talent on its benches, Parliament will be the poorer, which is why - if I were resident in any one of their constituencies - they would have my vote."

The former premier is set to describe Brexit as the "worst foreign policy decision in my lifetime" and will say leaving the EU would affect "nearly every single aspect of our lives for many decades to come".

Sir John will say: "It will make our country poorer and weaker. It will hurt most those who have least. Never have the stakes been higher, especially for the young. Brexit may even break up our historic United Kingdom."

He will urge voters to "choose the future you believe in", telling young people in particular: "Your vote is absolutely crucial; for you have the longest lease on our country's future and our place in the wider world. Don't wake up on Friday December 13 and regret not making a choice," the former party leader will declare.

He will be joined at the rally, jointly organised by the Vote For A Final Say and For Our Future's Sake campaigns, by Tony Blair, his successor in No 10.

The former Labour leader is expected to warn voters not to give the Tories a majority on December 12.

"This Conservative Party which now expels the likes of Michael Heseltine, disowns the statesmanship of John Major, a party whose chancellor as of July this year is now exiled in the wilderness for the temerity to say what he knows to be true, namely that a no-deal Brexit is a risk no responsible Government would take, such a Conservative Party does not deserve to govern unchecked and the country would not be wise to let them.

"It's not Brexit that's getting done. We're getting done. This is the final chance for a final say. It's not one General Election but 650 individual ones. Think long. Think hard. Time to choose. Choose wisely," added the ex-PM.