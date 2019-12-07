GLASGOW’S 100 Best Restaurants book, published this week, brings together all the culinary highlights that define the local hospitality scene.

It’s an assembly of food places imbued with elements of Glasgow's distinctive personality; Clyde-built by people who are dedicated to making our neighbourhoods more interesting.

The top ten restaurants in the city were decided by votes from Glasgowist.com readers.

We introduce the first part of the countdown today with more local food inspiration to follow in weeks to come.

10

ROGANO

11 Exchange Pl, G1 3AN

0141 248 4055

roganoglasgow.com

EXPERIENCE the time-capsule effect of escaping the busy streets around Buchanan Street, to be enveloped by the Art Deco style that was set when Rogano opened in 1935. Back then, the Cunard liner Queen Mary was being built on the Clyde, and that became the defining design influence. The restaurant retains an element of stardust from a bygone era. Rogano it’s very much alive however, with Martin Conner is the Head Chef making magic in the kitchen.

Best dish: Half lobster Thermidor (£27)

----------------------------------------------------

9

JULIE’S KOPITIAM

1109 Pollokshaws Rd, G41 3YG

0141 237 9560

fb.com/julieskopitiam

FROM Masterchef contestant to street food pioneer to established Pollokshaws Road favourite. Julie Lin MacLeod’s star is very much in the ascendancy.

Rarely a month goes by without an approving nod for her Shawlands Kopitiam from visiting food critics.

One of the busiest food places in a particularly competitive part of the Glasgow culinary map.

Much of the appeal comes from colourful, simple dishes that get straight to the point.

Often consisting of just four or five carefully selected ingredients, they crackle and pop with flavour as chilli flakes and crispy onions are sprinkled on top of sambals, soys and rich curry sauces.

Readers say: “cool place with stunning food”, “staff are really friendly, good value for money”, “a fun experience”.

Best Dish: Mamak Fried Chicken (£7)

--------------------------------------------

8

The Butchershop Bar and Grill

1055 Sauchiehall St, G3 7UD

0141 339 2999

butchershopglasgow.com

SERVE the best steak and let people have fun. That was the short mission statement when James and Louise Rusk decided to open a neighbourhood restaurant in 2010. Exposed brick walls, cosy round leather booths. Regulars tell us they are interested in one thing. Grass-fed Scotch beef, hung on the bone and dry-aged for up to 45 days.

They come from far and wide, congregating for fillets, sirloins, rib eyes, tomahawks and all the rest of the prime cuts. Enjoy with hand-cut chips, bearnaise sauce and top with garlic prawns for the full experience.

Onion rings and creamed spinach on the side. Outstanding local produce, prepared with skill and precision, enjoyed with a sense of occasion in a relaxed setting.

Best Dish: Côte de Boeuf (£38)

----------------------------------------------

7

TWO FAT LADIES AT THE BUTTERY

652 Argyle St

0141 221 8188

twofatladiesrestaurant.com

THE talented Ryan James first started off his career on Dumbarton Road and then took over The Buttery thirteen years ago. He also has a city centre restaurant on Blythswood Street.

The Buttery itself dates from 1870 – but it took a patient refurbishment and some culinary flair for it to retake its place among the best restaurants in the city. This is the type of place that is difficult to create, it has to evolve over time. A traditional dining room without being stuffy.

The charming staff glide between tables and put guests at ease. There’s a buzz of easy conversation. Tourists who visit The Buttery like what they find.

Tip: Always order the scallops starter.

Best Dish: Grilled Whole Lemon Sole Meuniere (£23)

-----------------------------------------------

6

UBIQUITOUS CHIP

12 Ashton Ln, G2 2ND

0141 334 5007

ubiquitouschip.co.uk

UBIQUITOUS Chip has become a byword for Glasgow cooking, in more ways than one.

The venue’s success is due to the efforts of the talented staff combined with the genial atmosphere generated by its faithful cadre of bohemian customers who come here to tell stories and eat stovies.

A business crowd rubs shoulders with the arty set upstairs on the twinkling mezzanine level or in the restaurant.

Students are brought here by parents to mark progress in their studies with red wine and a selection of dishes involving seasonal Scottish produce.

Ubiquitous Chip is a dining destination with a strong sense of place and a big personality.

Go to their Wee Whisky Bar after dinner.

Best Dish: Loin of Lamb, Ratatouille, Sherry jus (£28.95)

----------------------------------------------------

