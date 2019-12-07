THE PUBLIC has been warned not to approach a criminal who has failed to return to a psychiatric hospital near Glasgow.

The Scottish Government issued an appeal for information about missing prisoner Steven Wilson, 55, who was convicted of manslaughter in 1988.

Wilson is classed as a restricted patient, a prisoner who has committed a crime but is mentally unfit to go to prison, and has spent time in Broadmoor in England as well as the State Hospital at Carstairs.

He has failed to return to the authorities numerous times in the past, including once in 2012 and again in 2007.

In 2012 the government issued an email to the media in error, containing details of their concerns about tracing Wilson and describing him as someone with a "a history of very serious violence in the context of alcohol abuse".

They also divulged that he had befriended two prostitutes while being treated in Leverndale, and hoped they would help to find him.

In the notification issued this evening, no mention was made of his criminal past but the public was warned not to approach him.

Instead, they are advised to contact police on 101 "immediately".

Wilson is heavily tattooed, around 5ft 9inches tall with dark hair.

Among his tattoos are the name 'Mary' on his right arm, a dot above his left eyebrow and a Jamaican flag on his left arm.