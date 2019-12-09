A bus has crashed on to a railway line in the Scottish Borders.

The single-decker vehicle crashed through railings and landed on the track at Galashiels on Sunday evening at around 8pm.

One person received medical assistance at the scene next to the A7 but did not need to attend hospital.

The line between Tweedbank and Galashiels was closed for several hours following the incident, with replacement buses in place on Sunday night.

It reopened on Monday morning but travel disruption continued as a number of services had to be cancelled because trains were not in the right location.

The bus was removed from the line during the early hours of the morning.

A Scotrail spokesman said: "The line between Galashiels and Tweedbank is open again, however, the incident has prevented us from getting some trains to Tweedbank for the start of service this morning.

"We've had to cancel the 0628 and 0726 services from Tweedbank towards Edinburgh."