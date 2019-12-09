Scotland could be battered by its second named storm in the space of three days as the country prepared for a wild week of weather.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for both rain and wind on Tuesday as the country continues to be hit by Storm Atiyah.
READ MORE: When was the last time it snowed on the day of a general election?
But experts have warned a second named storm, this time called Brendan, could be officially designated if conditions worsen, with 70 mph gusts set to hit the East coast and more than 60mm of rain predicted to fall in the West.
A yellow severe weather warning for #wind has been issued for tomorrow: https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #weatheraware @metofficeuk pic.twitter.com/N5GvfK5A6d— Met Office (@metoffice) December 9, 2019
The Met Office says delays are likely to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
READ MORE: Man missing as coastguard crews rescue two from Firth of Clyde
Crossings to Arran, Barra and Skye were suspended over the weekend due to rough sea conditions as parts of Scotland endured more rainfall in 24 hours than had fallen in the previous month
Voters are also being advised to wrap up on Thursday before heading to the polls, with a wild election day predicted.
