BORIS Johnson’s Conservatives have stretched their lead over Labour to 14 points as the Opposition again sought to insist the Prime Minister was a man not to be trusted.

The Survation snapshot for ITV’s Good Morning Britain suggested the Tories had jumped three points to 45 per cent with Labour dropping two to 31. The Liberal Democrats were unchanged on just 11 point, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party rose one point to four and the Greens dropped two to two.

If this poll were reflected in the ballot on Thursday, then Mr Johnson would have a comfortable working majority in the House of Commons.

Beginning his final 72-hour push in the fishing port of Grimsby, the Conservative leader insisted his party was “taking nothing for granted" but was working hard to get a “message of unity of bringing this amazing United Kingdom together”.

He told reporters: "If we can get Brexit done, then we can move forward with investments in infrastructure, education and technology that will unleash opportunity across the whole country.

"It's a message that makes sense whether you're working in the arts and financial services in London or fishing in Grimsby or the arts and financial services in Grimsby."

Mr Johnson held a cod in his arms for the cameras and pulled a box of fish across the warehouse floor, prompting shouts of "Go on Boris!" from onlookers.

This afternoon he is due in Sunderland as part of his blitz of Labour's heartlands to convince Leave voters Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit position is "a great betrayal"; a continuing emphasis on immigration policy is expected.

But, earlier, the PM suffered another blow from his onetime allies, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionists whose leader insisted he had broken his word on the Union by proposing the creation of a customs border between the province and the mainland down the Irish Sea.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about some in Northern Ireland’s Unionist community that Mr Johnson's deal was a "betrayal", Arlene Foster replied: “It is right for the leadership of Unionism in Northern Ireland to try to work with the Prime Minister of the day to get the best deal for Northern Ireland. We will always do that. We will continue to do that.

“It says more about the person who broke their word than me and the leadership of the... Democratic Unionist Party."

She said the DUP had been told by HM Revenue and Customs officials before the PM announced his deal that there would be checks between the UK mainland and Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said a lack of free-flowing trade would cause "economic instability in Northern Ireland, which will lead to higher costs for retailers which will lead to less choice for our consumers in Northern Ireland".

Her comments came after Labour released a leaked Treasury report last week that concluded customs checks and possibly even tariffs could be required on goods travelling in both directions between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

In its initial response, Tory HQ said: “We will ensure no change to trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. There will be checks as goods head into Northern Ireland but the only goods that will pay tariffs will be goods that are destined for the Republic.”

Yet at the weekend, Mr Johnson once again insisted the leaked report, claiming there would be checks, was "wrong" and the six counties of Northern Ireland would have "unfettered access" to the UK market.

John McDonnell, making a keynote speech on the first 100 days of a Labour Government, seized on Ms Foster’s remarks to again question the PM’s truthfulness.

“Isn’t it interesting that as the Prime Minister tours around different constituencies, he finds it incredibly difficult even to mix with people...What we’re getting back on the doorstep is he’s probably the least trusted politician that people have ever experienced.

“Arlene Foster has come to a judgement this morning which is echoed right the way across the country; this is a man whose word you cannot trust,” declared the Shadow Chancellor.

In his campaign address in London, Mr McDonnell promised a February Budget that would end austerity "once and for all".

The Labour frontbencher said he would deliver a Budget on February 5, which would:

*save the NHS;

*rebuild public services;

*introduce a Real Living Wage of £10 per hour for all workers over 16;

*introduce an emergency package of reforms to Universal Credit while a replacement social security system was designed;

*give a five per cent pay rise for all public sector workers;

*establish a scheme to compensate those so-called Waspi women who have lost out because of changes to the state pension age;

*set up a National Transformation Unit, providing initial finance for a new National Investment Bank, regional development banks and a Post Bank;

*legislate to scrap tuition fees in England and

*n the first 100 days begin the process of bringing water and energy into public ownership with boards set up to run the utilities.

"I can tell you today that my first act as a Chancellor will be to write to the Office for Budget Responsibility and we'll ask them to begin their preparations for my first Budget, which will be given on February 5; the date when almost 10 years of cuts will come to an end," declared Mr McDonnell.

He explained how people's potential was being wasted in too many parts of the country, adding: "Good jobs and whole industries that were once the pride of our country have been lost and replaced with dreary, exploitative, insecure and low-paid jobs or in some cases no jobs at all. It's no wonder people feel disillusioned in politicians and politics.

"As our manifesto makes clear, turning these two things around will be our number one priority in government."

The Shadow Chancellor described how a radical Labour Government would create new institutions, which would become part of people’s everyday lives just as the NHS was.

“Central among those institutions will be publicly-owned and democratically-run utilities because when Labour put money in your pockets, we will also put power back in your hands."

In his speech, Mr McDonnell also made reference to "attacks" on his party, saying: "There will always be those at the top who will do anything to stop us and we've seen it: character assassinations; lies and smears taken to a new level in British politics.

"The more people we convince on the doorstep, the more they ramp up their attacks because those who've had it good for so long are terrified, terrified of losing control.

"And when they attack me, or Jeremy, we know it's not really about us; it's about you, it's about the people of our country. Some of them hate the people of our country.

"They think - and I quote the Prime Minister - that working people are drunk and criminal, they hate the idea you might dream of a better life," he added.

Mr McDonnell dismissed the notion there would be a run on the pound if Labour entered government, noting: "My fear is that the pound will start going up because of our investment plans."

Asked if he could become an interim leader if Mr Corbyn stood down, he replied: "It's not going to happen because we're going to have a majority Labour government."