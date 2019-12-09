The Scottish Liberal Democrats have been mocked for posted an ‘embarrassing’ error-strewn general election leaflet through the doors of voters just days before Scotland heads to the polls.

Campaign material dispatched to homes in the Edinburgh West constituency, currently held by the party’s Christine Jardine, features the words ‘place name’ instead of the seat and misspells the word ‘chaos’ as ‘chaose’.

Jardine, who won the seat in the snap 2017 vote, is defending a wafer thin majority of less than 3,000 over the SNP and is expected to face tough competition from the party’s Sarah Masson when ballots are cast on Thursday.

However, voters were clearly unimpressed by the leaflet - which, according to footnotes, was printed in Shropshire.

Writer WG Saraband posted an image of the campaign material on Twitter, pointing out the various errors.

He posted: “Hey @LibDems - maybe you should bother to write the actual constituency (Edinburgh West) in your election leaflet, rather than a placeholder.

“And run a spell checker too - I'm not a native English speaker and even I find the mistakes in the leaflet embarrassing.”

A previous leaflet issued to constituents in Skye and Lochaber misspelt the seat name as ‘Sky’.

A spokesman for the party told The Herald: "Despite the odd spelling mistake, voters know that Edinburgh West is a two horse race between the SNP and the Liberal Democrats."