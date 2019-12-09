A HUGE blaze has broken out in a block of flats in Glasgow.
Some 60 firefighters are racing to the scene at Lancefield Quay, next to the River Clyde, at around 6.45pm this evening.
Around 12 fire appliances were sent to tackle the blaze - with huge plumes of smoke seen billowing above the area.
Residents from the three-storey building have been evacuated, as have those from nearby Anderson Quay.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said there are no reports of any casualties.
She said: "We were alerted at 6.43pm on Monday, December 9 to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.
"Operations control mobilised 12 fire appliances to Lancefield Quay where officers were met by a floor on the second storey of a three-storey building.
"Crews remain on the scene and are working to extinguish the fire.
"There are no reports of any casualties."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.