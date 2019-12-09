A HUGE blaze has broken out in a block of flats in Glasgow.

Some 60 firefighters are racing to the scene at Lancefield Quay, next to the River Clyde, at around 6.45pm this evening.

Around 12 fire appliances were sent to tackle the blaze - with huge plumes of smoke seen billowing above the area.

Residents from the three-storey building have been evacuated, as have those from nearby Anderson Quay.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said there are no reports of any casualties.

She said: "We were alerted at 6.43pm on Monday, December 9 to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.

"Operations control mobilised 12 fire appliances to Lancefield Quay where officers were met by a floor on the second storey of a three-storey building.

"Crews remain on the scene and are working to extinguish the fire.

"There are no reports of any casualties."