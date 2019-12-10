Two lorries were blown over by the wind as bad weather swept across Scotland on Tuesday morning.

The HGVs were travelling along the A1 when the incident happened between Innerwick and Skateraw in East Lothian at around 7.45am, leaving the road blocked in both directions.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene but there were no reports of any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police and the fire service are currently in attendance after two heavy goods vehicles were blown over on the A1 between Innerwick and Skateraw.

“The incident happened around 7.45am this morning. Both carriageways are currently blocked and emergency services remain at the scene.”

Elsewhere, the A83 at Ardgarten in Argyll and Bute was partially blocked because of a fallen tree.

The road was closed for nearly two hours before the tree was removed.

High winds and heavy rain also hit rail services.

Waves coming over the sea wall at Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, affected the railway power lines, causing trains between Kilwinning and Largs and Ardrossan to be cancelled.

Flooding closed the line between Craigendoran and Helensburgh.

Two weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for Scotland on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain over western parts.

A wind warning was also issued for eastern parts – with both covering the central belt.

The weather caused Edinburgh’s Christmas market and rides to remain closed.

A statement on its website said: “This entry will be regularly updated to reflect the status of rides and attractions at Edinburgh’s Christmas as a result of inclement weather.

“Please note, weather conditions change quickly and although every effort is made to ensure this page is accurate and up-to-date there will be a time delay between closer/opening of rides and this page being updated.”