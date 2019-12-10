Labour’s election candidate for West Dunbartonshire has become the latest politician to issue an apology over anti-semitic comments after sharing a message about BBC reporter Nick Robinson’s Jewish heritage.

Jean Anne Mitchell said she made a “genuine mistake” when forwarding a post about Mr Robinson’s ‘media bias’ in a private WhatsApp group during last week’s leaders debate between Jermey Corbyn and Boris Johnson.

Mitchell posted the comments in a group set up for Labour candidates standing in the election, however the post was screenshotted and shared on social media.

The original post, shared by an unnamed individual, contained references to Mr Robinson’s German-Jewish grandparents who fled to Shanghai in the 1930s.

It stated: “That makes him Jewish.”

The post continued: “At University, he was president of the Oxford University Conservative Association in 1985. So not at all biased then.”

Mitchell later “unreservedly apologised” on Twitter, adding she had “not read it fully.”

In a statement posted on social media, she wrote: "I only glanced at the opening part about media bias and did not see the antisemitic rhetoric beneath that.

"Claiming that someone's Jewish heritage means they have some kind of agenda is clearly antisemitic and unacceptable.

"When I read the full content, I was mortified.

"These were neither my words not my views and I deeply regret this genuine mistake.

"I have informed the person who sent this to me that the message is extremely offensive and I want nothing further to do with them.”

Previously, Scottish Labour was forced to drop an election candidate for Falkirk over anti-semitic posts on an old Facebook acoount.

Last month, it was confirmed Safia Ali would no longer be representing the party in the election over comments made on the social media platform.