The company which formerly owned Rangers have had the HMRC tax bill has been reduced by a further £5.2million.
According to the latest report by liquidators BDO, the bill has fallen to around £67million as opposed to the initially estimated £94million.
We told previously how the taxman "overestimated the bill by up to £50million".
It relates to an Employee Benefit Trusts (EBT) scheme which was used to pay Rangers players and staff between 2001 and 2010.
The BDO report, as seen by the Glasgow Times, states: "Following a further review of the remaining parts of HMRC’s claim, the element that related to arrears of VAT, PAYE and national insurance in the period prior to the commencement of the administration was reduced by £5.2m."
More follows.
