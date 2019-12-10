Emergency crews remain on the scene of a large fire at a block of flats in Glasgow after the roof of the building caved in, forcing dozens of residents from their homes.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Lancefield Quay at 6.43 pm on Monday and were met with a "well-developed" fire within the second floor of the three-storey building.
At the height of the incident, around 60 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.
New images from the scene now show part of the roof has collapsed, while appliances remain on site to assess the damage.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were alerted at 6.43pm on Monday December 9 to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.
"Operations Control mobilised a total of 15 fire appliances to the city's Lancefield Quay, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire within the second floor of a three-storey building.
"Firefighters worked through the night towards extinguishing the fire."
He added: "There are currently five fire appliances remaining at the scene, where firefighters are presently dampening down remaining hot spots and working to make the area safe.
"There are no casualties."
