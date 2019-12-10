Rescuers have called off the search for a man missing in the River Clyde after two others were pulled from the water.
Police said two men aged 33 and 36 were rescued by lifeboat after entering the water near Gourock on Saturday night, after two boats got into difficulty near Cardwell Bay.
READ MORE: Man missing as coastguard crews rescue two from Firth of Clyde
A 55-year-old man, believed to be the men’s father, remains unaccounted for.
Rescue teams carried out searches over the past few days, but the decision has since been made to call off the search following adverse weather conditions.
READ MORE: Scottish university launches probe after students trapped in lift overnight
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The decision has been taken to terminate the search pending any further information.”
"Our thoughts are with the family at this time."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.