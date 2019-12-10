Scottish Labour has said it is a "scandal" that more than 1,000 chronic pain patients have been made to wait for more than four months to be treated.

Figures published by ISD Scotland on Tuesday revealed that between July 1 and September 30 this year, a total of 5,102 new patients were referred to a pain clinic, compared to 5,424 referrals in the previous quarter.

The figures also reveal of the 5,326 patients who were still waiting for their first appointment at September 30, 1,060 (19.9%) had been waiting for more than 18 weeks.

The ISD report also states a total of 1,330 patients were removed from a waiting list for reasons other than being seen, including 331 (11.5%) who were removed as they did not attend their first appointment and did not notify the hospital they would not attend.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said the SNP should live up to its responsibilities in Government on healthcare provision.

"Scotland's pain scandal is a health injustice that should shame SNP ministers," she said.

"Thousands of people are stuck on waiting lists for their first pain management appointment to then find they may wait even longer for their next appointment.

"The figures don't even begin the true extent of this scandal. As a member of the cross-party group on chronic pain, I have heard patients tell the Scottish Government they have been driven to attempt suicide because they live in agony and despair.

"It's time the SNP Government lived up to its responsibilities and ensured everyone gets access to healthcare at the point of need."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Living with chronic pain can be incredibly difficult for those affected and we are determined to improve services.

"While there are areas in Scotland where everyone referred to a pain clinic for their first treatment appointment is seen within the 18-week standard, we know there is room for improvement and we will continue to work with NHS boards to improve performance.

"We are working with chronic pain services to ensure people receive timely treatment and we have made over £108 million available to health boards in 2019-20 through the waiting times improvement plan.

"This will help reduce waiting times, including chronic pain services, in line with the activity agreed in health boards' annual operational plans."