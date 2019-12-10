Train services across Scotland have suffered cancellations and delays due to a combination of high winds, floods and safety issues.

The Glasgow to Edinburgh and West Highland Railway lines, have both been hit by the latest wave of train service disruption.

Passengers have been bombarding the ScotRail with complaints over the latest surge of problems.

At #Blairhill, our team are bringing pumps to site to deal with the floodwater there. In the picture, you can just see the rails of the line towards Edinburgh.



The line towards Glasgow has flooding above the level of the rail, which means we've had to close the line. @ScotRail pic.twitter.com/ffD8rLuQKW — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 10, 2019

Severe weather resulting in a loss of power to the overhead wires between Haymarket and Linlithgow has meant all services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street were subject to cancellation and alteration. Disruption was expected to continue to 7pm.

At around 4.15pm, ScotRail announced that a driver reported flooding on the line in the Blairhill area of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire causing the line to close, and hitting services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh and Milngavie and Airdrie to Balloch. Track engineers were arriving on site now to carry out an inspection and disruption was expected to continue to 6pm.

At 4pm, ScotRail announce the latest in a series of issues, as one train developed a fault following a loss of power to the overhead lines between Haymarket & Edinburgh Park due to severe weather. It said this is affecting all services which operate through this area.

Hey @ScotRail are you able to give us any information as to why all the trains are delayed from Haymarket? pic.twitter.com/f3dMJVVvpL — Katie Stewart (@Katie_Stewart89) December 10, 2019

ScotRail have warned that services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth Inverurie, Alloa, Dunblane and Inverness will be delayed or revised due to a "problem" under investigation at Haymarket.

Platform 1 at Haymarket is currently closed due to a "infrastructure" safety inspection being carried out. The train operator had said disruption was expected to continue till 6pm today (Tuesday) but is now predicted to continue to the end of the day.

We're still unable to allow any electric trains to pass through Craigendoran, due to the waves crashing over the sea wall there. Here's a photo from our inspection team there.

⚡️🚫🌊 pic.twitter.com/NPNpWvGMsY — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 10, 2019

Due to severe weather between Stevenston and Ardrossan South Beach in Ayrshire all lines are closed. Train services from Glasgow to Ardrossan Harbour and Largs will be terminated at Kilwinning.

A shuttle service is in operation to and from Kilwinning for affected passengers. ScotRail expected disruption to continue till 5pm.

Meanwhile flooding of the railway between Helensburgh Upper and Garelochhead has meant that for safety reasons the section of line is closed with disruption expected till the end of the day.

ScotRail has warned that that means that services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig and Oban will be delayed or revised with replacement coaches being made available for passengers.

The train operator said problems with flooding Crianlarich and Tyndrum Lower on the West Highland Railway Line are now clear.

Network Rail Scotland said: "Our teams are out on the West Highland Line and at various sites across the Central Belt affected by flooding. We know the inconvenience these incidents are causing, but flood water can dislodge the track-bed making it unsafe to run trains. Safety is our #1 priority."

Flooding at Crookston in Glasgow, has meant that fewer trains are able to run, says ScotRail. That has led to service cancellations and delays between Glasgow Central and Paisley Canal expected to last till 7pm

Severe weather at Craigendoran, east of Helensburgh has caused cancellation and delays to services. Train services were being disrupted between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh.

I love that feeling of being at a station and, even in the terrible weather, your train actually turns up. Then at the next station, the train breaks down and you've been not moving for half an hour. Yeah, that feeling, so awesome @ScotRail — Matt (@therealskindogg) December 10, 2019

A bus shuttle service has been in operation between Helensburgh and Dumbarton Central calling at all stations.

Network Rail Scotland said four hours ago: "There's flooding and waves also crashing on to the line at Craigendoran. At the moment, we can't allow any electric trains through the area."

And damage to overhead electric wires at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow has meant no trains have been able to run to or from the Exhibition Centre.

ScotRail has suggested passengers can use their train tickets on selected bus services at no extra cost. Disruption was expected to continue to 7pm.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We're sorry to customers who have experienced disruption as a result of the severe weather today, and share their frustration.

"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."