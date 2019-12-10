Scotland's leaders went head to head on issues including austerity, climate change and independence in tonight's BBC debate.

But who do you think won?

Jackson Carlaw and Nicola Sturgeon clashed over democracy, with the interim Scottish Tory leader saying you 'can't have a disposable democracy'.

Ms Sturgeon replied by saying circumstances in Scotland have changed 'dramatically' since the 2014 referendum.

Willie Rennie said the Liberal Democrats will make some difficult decisions for the betterment of the Scottish people, and Richard Leonard said Labour is the onyl party who could stop Boris Johnson claiming a majority.

Audience members called out the leaders for their behaviour on the panel, where they were seen talking over one another and shouting, prompting the first applause of the evening.

