Boris Johnson can 'no longer be sure' of securing a majority in Thursday's election, according to a new poll.
YouGov has cut the likely Johnson majority to 28 in a survey for The Times, in a polling model that accurately predicted the election outcome two years ago.
It suggests the Conservatives are on course to win 339 seats, Labour 231, the Lib Dems 15 and the SNP 41.
READ MORE: Who do you think won the BBC Scotland Leaders' Debate? Vote here
Even though this would give Johnson a majority of 28, the poll's range of potential results stretches from 367 Conservative seats to 311.
Anthony Wells, YouGov's director of political research, said this means the country cannot rule out a hung parliament.
More to follow
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.