Craft brewer Innis and Gunn has raised more than £2million of a £3m crowdfunding target to build the first major brewery in Edinburgh for more than 150 years, the company has announced.

More than 1,200 investors have backed the brewer’s ‘beer money’ campaign - which aims to raise seed funding for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in the Scottish capital by 2021.

READ MORE: Innis & Gunn unveils first image of planned Edinburgh brewery

The investment programme - operated through London-based platform Seedrs - allows fans to contribute up to £5,000 each towards the cost of the brewery, with minimum contributions starting from £20.

The firm say the brewery - which is to be built in an as-yet undisclosed location - will create around 30 jobs and allow them to bring production and packaging in-house, as well as open up their expertise to other smaller brands.

An additional £15m loan to fund the project is set to be secured, while the company are also hoping to invest in a number of new bars across the country to add to the three in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer said: “I want to say a huge thanks to our investor community for helping us reach this crucial stage in our Beer Money crowd fund campaign.”

READ MORE: New £20m Edinburgh brewery to be built by Innis & Gunn

“Our ambition to put Edinburgh back on the brewing map is now well advanced, and we have our amazing investors to thank for that. We’re also delighted that discussions are progressing with our preferred lender for the loan to build the main brewery structure.”

He added: “There’s never been a better time to join us, and having your name on the biggest brewery Edinburgh has seen for over 150 years is an opportunity that’s just too good to miss. So, if you want to be part of brewing history, head over to the Seedrs site where you can invest from as little as £20.”