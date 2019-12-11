Rail commuters have been warned of major disruption to services through rush-hour after damage to overhead wires on the East Coast Main Line.
Network Rail said overhead line engineers are assessing the damage at Drem, East Lothian.
Train companies warned of delays and cancellations to services using the line until 7pm, as the line between Edinburgh and Dunbar is blocked.
National Rail said disruption could continue until the end of service on Wednesday.
ScotRail, LNER and CrossCountry services are all affected.
LNER said some Edinburgh to London Kings Cross services have been cancelled, while CrossCountry warned of cancellations and delays. Both companies said ticket acceptance is in place on alternative routes.
ScotRail services between Edinburgh and North Berwick are stopping and starting at Prestonpans, with replacement buses in place, while services between Edinburgh and Dunbar have been suspended.
