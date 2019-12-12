IT is the one export Scotland will never be short of, which just so happens to go down well with one of the country's other great gifts to the world.

Water, whether from the clouds above or the lochs and rivers below, is an abundant resource north of the border and makes a fine accompaniment to whisky.

Now it seems that the international community agrees after water from the Western Isles sold exclusively as a mixer received a top award from drinks industry chiefs.

And instead of whisky galore, it's water galore for the local community as cash from sales will flow back into the island.

Sold as 'Larkfire', the water is drawn from wells and pools on the isle of Lewis, on land owned by the Stornoway Trust.

Each can costs £1, and is being marketed as 'wild water' whose sole purpose is to complement and smooth out some of the rough edges which sometimes come with a dram of uisge beatha.

Lewis boasts spectacular scenery

The water was awarded the title of 'Best Premium/Adult Drink' at the World Beverage Innovation Awards, held by FoodBev Media at BrauBeviale in Nuremberg, Germany.

Its co-founder James McIntosh believes the product taps into the growing trend of 'premiumisation' in the drinks industry, where consumers take great care in the preparation of their drink, often prioritising quality above quantity.

Mr McIntosh said: "As whisky fans ourselves, it's been a labour of love launching Larkfire.

"Whilst exploring the incredible Scottish landscape, we kept coming across locals drinking wild water straight from the ground.

"The centuries-old Lewisian gneiss rock is metamorphic and non-soluble, creating a pure and soft natural water with a low mineral content - which is perfect for whisky. It's this process that helps create such a unique wild water, and we were determined to share it with people up and down the country.

"In Edinburgh and London you often see people add regular tap water to an expensive scotch - the problem is tap water has been recycled several times before it even reaches your glass, and chlorine and fluoride are added, interfering with the delicate flavours found in whisky. Put simply, tap water shouldn't go anywhere near a good scotch."

The launch comes after Swedish chemists Björn Karlsson and Ran Friedman published a paper in the Scientific Reports journal, which helped establish why whisky tastes better when water is added.

According to their research, water boosts the concentration of flavour compounds at the surface of the drink, enhancing the taste of each sip.

Stornoway Harbour

Mr McIntosh claims that the Hebridean water is superior to tap and mineral water when it comes to enhancing whisky.

He said: "In Scotland we have a law specifying how whisky should be made, yet we're willing to dilute this centuries-old craftmanship by allowing bog-standard tap water to be added to our great drink.

"Bottled water carries its own problems, as its high mineral content interferes with the aroma and taste.

"Consumers are becoming more discerning about not only their spirits but their mixers too. When you're paying £20, £30, or even more for a single glass of whisky in a bar, you deserve to have the best water to pair it with."

He added: "It's a case of letting nature do its work with as little human intervention as possible."

A percentage of the sales from all Larkfire water will flow back into the islands via an agreement with The Stornoway Trust, which looks after 69,000 acres of land on the Isle of Lewis from where the water at Arnish is sourced.

FoodBev Media senior editor Bryony Andrews said: "In a great year for beverage innovation, we have seen a broad range of categories represented in the entries for the awards. Brands are continuing to find ever-more creative ways to build on trends, and we have been once again struck by the level of creativity shown."