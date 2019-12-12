A CONTROLLED explosion has been carried out at a polling station in North Lanarkshire after a 'suspicious' device was found.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at around 1am on Thursday morning, on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats on Range Road in Motherwell.

A cordon was put in place and residents were evacuated.

A controlled explosion was then carried out by EOD staff as a precaution.

The force said that enquiries are ongoing to establish how viable the device was and the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report of what was described as a suspicious device on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1 am on Thursday, December 12.

— Robert McCristall (@BertBaggio) December 12, 2019

"A cordon has been placed around the building, residents within the cordon have been evacuated and a controlled explosion has been carried out by Explosive Ordnance Device staff as a precaution.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish how viable the device was and the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

** Due to a police incident, voters registered to vote at Glen Tower, Motherwell please now attend a polling station at Knowetop Primary School, Knowetop Avenue, Motherwell from 7am. **

— NorthLanCouncil (@nlcpeople) December 12, 2019

One resident took to Twitter to say: "Looks out the window of the building where I live and there’s a 'bomb disposal truck' down below, and it’s also the polling station for the General Election. Not sure if there’s a connection."