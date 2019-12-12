The Prime Minister and former prime minister of Spain will be called to give evidence at the hearing for an academic facing extradition to Spain, a court has heard.
Clara Ponsati faces a charge of sedition over her role in the unsanctioned independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.
At a procedural hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, her lawyer Gordon Jackson QC said they would call senior figures from Spain’s judiciary and political world to give evidence.
It means prime minister Pedro Sánchez and his predecessor Mariano Rajoy will appear in court.
He said an issue to be considered was whether Ms Ponsati, a professor at the University of St Andrews, would face a fair trial in Spain.
