A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious device found near a polling station in Motherwell.
Police were alerted to the presence of a suspicious package on the ground floor of the Glen Tower flats at around 1am on Thursday morning.
READ MORE: Residents return to homes after suspicious device at Motherwell polling station deemed 'non-viable'
The device was deemed 'non-viable' after experts detonated it in a controlled explosion earlier this morning.
North Lanarkshire Council moved the polling station to nearby Knowetop Primary School in Knowetop Avenue.
Residents have since been allowed back in to their homes.
However, officers have now confirmed a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
READ MORE: Voters head to the polls for third General Election in five years
Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “Police in Motherwell have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a suspicious device found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am on Thursday, December 12."
He added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.