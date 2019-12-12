Dogs at polling stations were out in force as voters took their canine friends to join in the democratic process.

The #dogsatpollingstations hashtag has been an increasingly prominent feature of elections in recent years as people pepper social media with pups to add a touch of light relief on polling day.

This year, members of the electorate honoured the December election by putting a festive spin on the tradition.

READ MORE: General Election 2019: Voting underway as polls open across UK

Pete Way put a string of Christmas lights on his dog, Buster, when he went to cast his vote in Wantage, Oxfordshire.

It is 7:03 at the queue at my local polling station is out the door. I’ve been waiting with Ozzy for about two minutes. There was a queue when we got here and a dozen more people have arrived while we’ve waited. #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/aRoeDOMgl9 — Shouty Cassandra (@clacksee) December 12, 2019

And Esyllt Sears’ dog, Twm, sported a Christmas tree hat as he turned up to a polling station in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Ms Sears told the PA news agency: “Twm’s been accompanying me to polling stations before #DogsAtPollingStations was even a thing.

“He hates dressing up, and the rain, and waiting for me to vote, and I think his face in this photo reflects how many of us feel this morning … having to think about politics when all we really want to do is stay indoors and eat mince pies.”

Singer Nerina Pallot was accompanied by her dog, Maggie – complete with Christmas sweater – as she cast her vote.

One of the more prominent voters – Prime Minister Boris Johnson – joined in with the trend, taking pet dog Dilyn with him when he cast his vote at Methodist Central Hall in the Cities of London and Westminster constituency.

READ MORE: Neil Mackay: The big questions the SNP must now answer about independence

Boris Johnson’s dog, Dilyn, accompanied the Prime Minister to the polling station (Jonathan Brady/PA)

And London Mayor Sadiq Khan had his dog, Luna, in tow as he turned up to vote.

In a video posted to Twitter he said: “My name is Sadiq Khan, I’m the Mayor of London. I’m here with Luna, we’re voting – make sure you do.”

There was a strong canine turnout in Dulwich Village in south-east London, where a picture posted to Twitter by Kate Turner showed eight dogs waiting outside one polling station.

Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71 — Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019

For those without dogs, there was an attempt to get other animals involved.

Polls are now open! Use your vote (for @LibDems) before 10pm tonight 🔶You don’t need your polling card to vote 🔶You can take a postal vote to a polling station Sadly no #dogsatpollingstations from me, but my family wanted Carrot the Guinea Pig to be involved… #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/RW8vo0Hyw1 — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) December 12, 2019

Liberal Democrat candidate Ed Davey tweeted: “Sadly no #dogsatpollingstations from me, but my family wanted Carrot the Guinea Pig to be involved… #GE2019”