A police car crashed as it was heading to a crime scene in Edinburgh.
The marked vehicle collided with a Vauxhall Astra in Leith at around 6am on Thursday morning.
A woman, who was driving the Vauxhall Astra, was taken to hospital following the crash in Bernard Street.
Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.
A spokeswoman said: “Around 6am this morning, a marked police car was involved in a road traffic collision with a Vauxhall Astra at Bernard Street in Edinburgh.
“The female driver of the Astra suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured in the collision and inquiries are ongoing.”
