Scottish-based arms makers may face investigation for their role in the Yemen war after a dossier was handed over to war crimes prosecutors.

Amnesty International believes executives at firms like Raytheon, Thales and BAE Systems should be accountable for their decisions at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

The companies, which have substantial bases in Scotland in Fife and Glasgow, have always insisted they provide weapons to the Saudi government under deals backed by the UK.

However, an official submission from the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights has called on ICC’s prosecutors investigate whether high-ranking officials, from both European companies and governments, have criminal responsibility for supplying arms used by members of the Saudi Arabia/Emirates-led military coalition in potential war crimes in Yemen.