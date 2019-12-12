IT'S the refurbished former Victorian coaching inn deep in the breathtaking Cairngorms National Park that has a Picasso in the drawing room and royal connections.

The £3m and a two-year-long transformation of the new look art-inspired Fife Arms at the turn of the year was officially opened by Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

Now it has been recognised as the one of the best hotels in the world on the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Gold List.

The luxury and lifestyle travel magazine said the stylish 46-bedroom hotel could be mistaken for an art gallery with its 14,000 pieces of art, while ranking it alongside some of the worlds most luxurious resorts that have gold standard hospitality and service.

The opulent hotel which dates back to 1856, was judged the best hotel in Scotland.

While it may not be in Fife but in the pictuersque village of Braemar on Royal Deeside, it was actually named after the Duke of Fife.

The judges said: "When art-world heavyweights Manuela and Iwan Wirth opened their gallery-restaurant-hotel in Bruton, Somerset in 2014, they mobilised hundreds of thousands of art lovers to the English countryside, and transformed the community.

"Now they’ve hit the bull’s eye again in the Highlands with The Fife Arms, which takes a familiar tartan-clad template and – with love and respect and even a kind of delicacy – blows it to smithereens.

"The Fife Arms is different, however, in that it’s primarily a hotel, not a gallery – though, with works by Picasso, Freud, Richter and so forth, you could be forgiven for thinking of it as one."

A spokesman for the hotel, which has already been praised by tastemakers at Tatle, said they were "thrilled" to get the recognition.

The Wirths, who co-own the international Hauser & Wirth galleries, which has outposts in London, Los Angeles, New York and Hong Kong, have breathed new life into the 19th century hotel, which is adorned in every room, corridor and corner wit the work of famous artists such as Zhang Enli and Guillermo Kuitca, Subodh Gupta, and Bharti Kher.

Even the garden has royal links, with Jinny Blom, who has previously worked with Prince Charles and Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, asked to design the outdoor space.

Inside, with six open fires in the reception rooms, pine floors and Persian rugs the royal theme continues with a pencil and watercolor piece created by Queen Victoria, who sketched and painted throughout her life, on display. The work is inscribed with the date Victoria made it: October 6, 1874.

There is also a life-size Queen Victoria mannequin in the gothic library and Royal Suites, some with four-posters, and one with a pair of Queen Victoria's stockings framed on the wall.

In its review of the hotel, the magazine said its brief first impression was that it was an "art-loving Highland pile with its own stag".

And in a nutshell it said: "Not so much a hotel as a kind of chemistry experiment, in which art, landscape, history, culture, fine art and a wild, occasionally surreal sense of humour are thrown together, with explosive results."

Of the things that should change, the magazine said: "Get rid of the Picasso, the Freud and the Richter and replace them with some nice Jack Vettriano prints. Just kidding."

The Gold List 2020 also features hotels ranging from the palatial yet romantic Cliveden in Berkshire, to the ultra-elegant La Bastide de Gordes in Provence and Robert DeNiro’s The Greenwich Hotel in New York, along with plenty to choose from in exceptional destinations.

The list of more than 100 hotels is curated by Condé Nast Traveller’s award-winning editorial team under editor-in-chief Melinda Stevens, and provides inspiration and authoritative critiques for discerning travellers on where to stay.

The brands we have chosen across the world are everything classic and everything outstanding,” said Ms Stevens . “This year we have selected more hotels than ever, and we hope that our list will inspire our readers to seek out brilliance, wherever they find it, close to home or in some unexpected corner.”